MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he feels responsibility for Russia and promised to do everything in the interests of Russian nationals, answering a foreign reporter's question, during an annual press conference on Thursday, about the deterioration of Russia's relations with a number of Western countries.

"I feel responsibility for what is happening to Russia and its people. I will do everything in Russia's interests. It also relates to the issue of Crimea's reunification with Russia. I draw your attention to the fact that this was done on the basis of the people's will," Putin said when asked by a BBC correspondent whether he feels responsible for the "deplorable state" of Russia's relations with the United States and the United Kingdom.