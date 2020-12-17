UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Putin Says Feels Responsibility for Russia, Vows to Do Everything in Russia's Interests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he feels responsibility for Russia and promised to do everything in the interests of Russian nationals, answering a foreign reporter's question, during an annual press conference on Thursday, about the deterioration of Russia's relations with a number of Western countries.

"I feel responsibility for what is happening to Russia and its people. I will do everything in Russia's interests. It also relates to the issue of Crimea's reunification with Russia. I draw your attention to the fact that this was done on the basis of the people's will," Putin said when asked by a BBC correspondent whether he feels responsible for the "deplorable state" of Russia's relations with the United States and the United Kingdom.

