Putin Says Felt Fine After Receiving Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Putin Says Felt Fine After Receiving Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he feels fine and has no side effects after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that he already developed a good immune response after the first injection.

"Ten minutes before I entered, I was vaccinated. As you can see, everything is fine. Without any side effects. I do not feel at all that I did any vaccination. I exercised in the morning," Putin told reporters.

The president also said that doctors told him he already developed "a good immune response" after the first dose of the vaccine.

More Stories From World

