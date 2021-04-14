Putin Says Felt Fine After Receiving Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he feels fine and has no side effects after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that he already developed a good immune response after the first injection.
"Ten minutes before I entered, I was vaccinated. As you can see, everything is fine. Without any side effects. I do not feel at all that I did any vaccination. I exercised in the morning," Putin told reporters.
The president also said that doctors told him he already developed "a good immune response" after the first dose of the vaccine.