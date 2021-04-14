Putin Says Felt Fine After Receiving Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he feels fine and has no side effects after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that he already developed a good immune response after the first injection.

"Ten minutes before I entered, I was vaccinated. As you can see, everything is fine. Without any side effects. I do not feel at all that I did any vaccination. I exercised in the morning," Putin told reporters.

The president also said that doctors told him he already developed "a good immune response" after the first dose of the vaccine.