UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Finalising 'large-scale' Prisoner Swap With Ukraine

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 03:42 PM

Putin says finalising 'large-scale' prisoner swap with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Moscow was completing negotiations on a "large-scale" prisoner swap with Kiev, in what could be a step towards easing tensions between the neighbours

Vladivostok, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Moscow was completing negotiations on a "large-scale" prisoner swap with Kiev, in what could be a step towards easing tensions between the neighbours.

"We're reaching the final stage of talks on the swap... it will be large-scale," he told an economic forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok, adding that the date of the exchange would soon be announced.

Putin's comments are the first time he has directly addressed the possibility of a prisoner swap, after weeks of reports that Ukraine and Moscow were planning the move.

They came as a court in Ukraine released from pre-trial detention a man suspected of involvement in the downing of flight MH17, amid speculation he could be part of the swap.

Last week Ukraine released Russian state media journalist Kyrylo Vyshynsky, who had been in custody for more than a year, pending a trial for "high treason".

Ukraine's new President Volodymyr Zelensky offered to hand Vyshynsky over to Moscow in exchange for Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, who is a prisoner in a penal colony in the Russian Arctic.

But Zelensky, whose election earlier this year raised hopes of an easing of tensions with Russia, declined to comment on whether the director would be part of any swap.

Putin said Thursday it was a "difficult to make the decision" to swap the people requested by Ukraine, but did not name any Names.

The swap "will be a huge step towards normalising (relations)," he said.

Sentsov, 43, has become Ukraine's most famous political prisoner. He was arrested in 2014 and is serving a 20-year sentence for planning "terrorist attacks" in Crimea.

Among other prisoners who could be eligible for an exchange are 24 Ukrainian sailors captured last year.

Russia has been holding the sailors since seizing their three vessels off Crimea last November, in the most dangerous direct clash between Russia and Ukraine in years.

Related Topics

Election Terrorist Film And Movies Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Man Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Kiev November Media From Court

Recent Stories

DFID Pakistan Head Joanna Reid, lawmakers visit Si ..

6 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi seeks OIC member Oman's sup ..

2 minutes ago

Vietnam Airlines secures first license for direct ..

7 minutes ago

Mongolian President Offered Trump to Call Putin to ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Says Turkey Along With China, India Could Be ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Invites G7 States to Russia for Next Summit ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.