Putin Says Finalising 'large-scale' Prisoner Swap With Ukraine

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 06:18 PM

Putin says finalising 'large-scale' prisoner swap with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Moscow was completing negotiations on a "large-scale" prisoner swap with Kiev, in what could be a step towards easing tensions between the neighbours

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Moscow was completing negotiations on a "large-scale" prisoner swap with Kiev, in what could be a step towards easing tensions between the neighbours.

"We're reaching the final stage of talks on the swap... it will be large-scale," he told an economic forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok, adding that the date of the exchange would soon be announced.

