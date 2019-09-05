Putin says finalising 'large-scale' prisoner swap with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Moscow was completing negotiations on a "large-scale" prisoner swap with Kiev, in what could be a step towards easing tensions between the neighbours

Vladivostok, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Moscow was completing negotiations on a "large-scale" prisoner swap with Kiev , in what could be a step towards easing tensions between the neighbours.

"We're reaching the final stage of talks on the swap... it will be large-scale," he told an economic forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok, adding that the date of the exchange would soon be announced.