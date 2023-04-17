Putin Says First Stage of Sudden Inspection of Pacific Fleet Held at Very High Level

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The first stage of a surprise inspection of Russia's Pacific Fleet was held at a very high level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

The president held a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss the surprise inspection of Russia's Pacific Fleet that began last Friday.

"The first stage was indeed held suddenly, at a very high level. I want to express my gratitude to everyone who organized this work," Putin said at the meeting.