Putin Says Follow-Up Conversation With Macron Yet To Take Place

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that so far there had been no phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, since the French leader has not yet completed all negotiations after his trip to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that so far there had been no phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, since the French leader has not yet completed all negotiations after his trip to Kiev.

"We agreed with the president of France that he would call after a series of his consultations not only in Kiev, but with European countries, with US partners. But, as I understand it, they (negotiations) have not yet ended, so such conversation did not take place so far," Putin said at a press conference.

