Putin Says Following Reports of Coronavirus Surge in UK With Concern

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Russia is following the coronavirus surge in the United Kingdom with concern and communicating with its European colleagues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"We see what is happening in some countries, for instance, in the United Kingdom, we are watching that with concern.

We are in touch with our European colleagues about that," Putin said at a meeting with the cabinet.

The president remarked on the decrease in incidence in Russia but warned against relaxing too soon.

"We can see that the world, in general, has been unable to quench this disease so far, has been unable to prevent all of its negative consequences. But we, of course, are interested in what is going on in Russia, first and foremost," Putin said.