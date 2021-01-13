UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Following Reports Of Coronavirus Surge In UK With Concern

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Putin Says Following Reports of Coronavirus Surge in UK With Concern

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Russia is following the coronavirus surge in the United Kingdom with concern and communicating with its European colleagues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"We see what is happening in some countries, for instance, in the United Kingdom, we are watching that with concern.

We are in touch with our European colleagues about that," Putin said at a meeting with the cabinet.

The president remarked on the decrease in incidence in Russia but warned against relaxing too soon.

"We can see that the world, in general, has been unable to quench this disease so far, has been unable to prevent all of its negative consequences. But we, of course, are interested in what is going on in Russia, first and foremost," Putin said.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin United Kingdom All Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

6 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

6 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

12 minutes ago

11,678 children immunized against polio on 2nd day ..

3 minutes ago

40 killed in deadliest Israeli strikes on Syria si ..

3 minutes ago

US Does Not Advocate Interim Government in Afghani ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.