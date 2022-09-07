Putin Says Food Prices Will Rise, Calls for Joining Forces to Reverse Trend

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Global food prices will rise, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, calling for joining forces to reverse the trend.

"Food prices have stabilized a little, but there is still an upward trend, according to international organizations, the price of food will rise, so we need to join forces to reverse this trend, there is every chance for this.

It is necessary not only to make decisions under some plausible pretext but also to work together on the implementation of the decisions made," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

