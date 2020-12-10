Putin Says Foreign Agents Law Should Not Restrict Activities, Risks Should Be Discussed

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the draft law on toughening requirements for foreign agents should not restrict activities of individuals, and also called for discussing potential risks that the bill could imply

"As for foreign agents and individuals who may be labeled as such, this is related ... to the reported attempts to avoid designating legal entitles as recipients of foreign funds.

They just invent other ways for receiving money from abroad to perform their activities. This is the first thing. Secondly, we assume that this does not imply any further restrictions by the government ... It should not anyhow restrict people's activities," Putin told the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.

"If you think that there are any risks and the key aspects of the law are not outlined clearly enough, then we certainly have to improve this," the Russian president added.