Putin Says Foreign Military Should Not Be in Syria Illegally

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Syria should be freed from illegal foreign military presence, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday, adding that his Turkish counterpart agreed that the nation's territorial integrity must be safeguarded.

Putin spoke with Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan for more than six hours behind closed doors at his summer residence in the Russian city of Sochi.

"Syria must be freed from illegal foreign military presence. We believe that a lasting stability in Syria can only be guaranteed if the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity are protected. This is our principled position and we discussed it with the Turkish president. It is important that our Turkish partners share our attitude," Putin told reporters afterwards.