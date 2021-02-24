UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Foreign Sanctions On Russia Have No Chance To Succeed

Muhammad Irfan 50 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Putin Says Foreign Sanctions on Russia Have No Chance to Succeed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Foreign attempts to use sanctions or special forces' instruments against Russia have no chance to succeed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"They are trying to immobilize us with economic and other sanctions, they are trying to block major international projects, in which our partners are also interested apart from us.

They are trying to interfere in social and political life, in democratic procedures of our country. And of course, they are actively using special forces' instruments. I want to stress once again that this policy against Russia has absolutely no chance to succeed," Putin told the Russian Federal Security Service.

