UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Formed Reserve Of Law Enforcement Officers To Help Belarus In Case Of Such Need

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:33 PM

Putin Says Formed Reserve of Law Enforcement Officers to Help Belarus in Case of Such Need

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had formed a special reserve of law enforcement servicemen upon Minsk's request to help Belarus if required

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had formed a special reserve of law enforcement servicemen upon Minsk's request to help Belarus if required.

"He [Lukashenko] said that he would like us [Russia] to provide help if necessary. I said that Russia would fulfill all its obligations. Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko] asked me to form a certain reserve of law enforcement officers. I did it. But we also agreed that it would not be used until the situation is out of control and until the extremist � I would like to stress this � extremist groups cross certain lines and cause unrest hiding behind political slogans," Putin said in an interview with the Russia-1 broadcaster.

The president went on to say that Moscow and Minsk had agreed that at the moment there was no need to use Russian forces in Belarus.

"During our talks with Alexander Grigoryevich, we came to the conclusion that there was no such need now, and, I hope, there won't be. And therefore we do not use this reserve," Putin said

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus All

Recent Stories

NCOC suggests top to bottom approach to open educa ..

9 minutes ago

Tazia processions taken out

10 seconds ago

Government focusing on provision of clean drinking ..

12 seconds ago

Peace Talks With Taliban Can Begin Next Week - Abd ..

13 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reshuffles boards of Dubai Rac ..

33 minutes ago

11 accused arrested in faisalabad

20 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.