Putin Says Formed Reserve of Law Enforcement Officers to Help Belarus in Case of Such Need

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had formed a special reserve of law enforcement servicemen upon Minsk's request to help Belarus if required.

"He [Lukashenko] said that he would like us [Russia] to provide help if necessary. I said that Russia would fulfill all its obligations. Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko] asked me to form a certain reserve of law enforcement officers. I did it. But we also agreed that it would not be used until the situation is out of control and until the extremist � I would like to stress this � extremist groups cross certain lines and cause unrest hiding behind political slogans," Putin said in an interview with the Russia-1 broadcaster.

The president went on to say that Moscow and Minsk had agreed that at the moment there was no need to use Russian forces in Belarus.

"During our talks with Alexander Grigoryevich, we came to the conclusion that there was no such need now, and, I hope, there won't be. And therefore we do not use this reserve," Putin said