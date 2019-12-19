Putin Says Former Soviet Republics' Leaders Will Make Mistake If Miss Moscow V-Day Parade

The possible refusal of any of the leaders of the former Soviet republics to come to Moscow to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War will be a mistake, as it will mean that they do not show due respect for the fallen WWII heroes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The possible refusal of any of the leaders of the former Soviet republics to come to Moscow to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War will be a mistake, as it will mean that they do not show due respect for the fallen WWII heroes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"This is their right, but if someone does not come because of some of today's specifics of our interstate relations, I think that it will be a big mistake for them.

Because it will mean that they do not show due respect to those people, who fought and gave their lives for the independence of their own homeland," Putin said at the annual press conference.

The year of 2020 will mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. Moscow has already invited a number of global leaders, including those of the former Soviet republics, to attend the Victory Day parade.