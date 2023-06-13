Putin Says Former Ukrainian President Yushchenko Became Leader After Coup
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 07:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko became the leader of the country as a result of a coup as a result of a "third round," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"And how did Yushchenko come to power in Ukraine? Not as a result of legitimate actions.
.. We know, a third round of voting was invented!" Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.
Putin added that the third round was not provided for by the constitution, and Yushchenko's coming to power was a coup that took place "at least in a relatively peaceful way."