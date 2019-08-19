UrduPoint.com
Putin Says France Historically Among Russia's Key Partners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 10:56 PM

France is historically one of Russia's key partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at a meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron

FORT DE BREGANCON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) France is historically one of Russia's key partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at a meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

"As for the significance of France for Russia, France is historically one of our key partners in Europe and in the world. Together with France, we emerged victorious in the fight against Nazism in World War II, and I am grateful to Mr.

President for accepting our invitation to come to solemn celebrations on May 9, 2020. But, of course, relations with France have deeper historical roots," Putin said.

On Monday, Macron is meeting with Putin at the official summer residence of the French presidents, Fort De Bregancon. Negotiations of the French and Russian leaders are taking place a few days before the G7 summit, which will be held in the French coastal resort of Biarritz on August 24-26.

