MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) France remains one of Russia's key partners, as Paris ranks sixth among the EU members states in terms of accumulated direct investment in the Russian economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"France has been and remains one of Russia's key economic partners, it ranks sixth among the EU member states in terms of the accumulated direct investment in the Russian economy and fifth in terms of trade. Despite a slight decrease in our trade in 2020, it decreased by 14 percent compared to 2019, indicators are still generally acceptable, as it amounts to around $13 billion," Putin told representatives of the French business community.

The Russian leader invited the French business to take part in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We traditionally discuss ... economic and investment climate in Russia at SPIEF, which will be held from June 2-5 this year. Just as always, I invite you, my dear friends, to take part in it," Putin said.