Putin says freezing of Russian assets in West is 'theft'

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday branded as "theft" the freezing of Russian assets abroad and warned it would "not go unpunished".

G7 leaders agreed Thursday on a new $50 billion loan for Ukraine using profits from frozen Russian assets, a move US President Joe Biden said showed Moscow "we're not backing down".

The G7 and the EU froze around 300 billion euros ($325 billion) of Russian central bank reserves, days after Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

On Friday, Putin said Western countries were trying to come up with "some kind of legal basis" to justify these "but despite all the trickery, theft is still theft and will not go unpunished".