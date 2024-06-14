Putin Says Freezing Of Russian Assets In West Is 'theft'
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday branded as "theft" the freezing of Russian assets abroad and warned it would "not go unpunished"
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday branded as "theft" the freezing of Russian assets abroad and warned it would "not go unpunished".
G7 leaders agreed Thursday on a new $50 billion loan for Ukraine using profits from frozen Russian assets, a move US President Joe Biden said showed Moscow "we're not backing down".
The G7 and the EU froze around 300 billion euros ($325 billion) of Russian central bank reserves, days after Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
On Friday, Putin said Western countries were trying to come up with "some kind of legal basis" to justify these "but despite all the trickery, theft is still theft and will not go unpunished".
Recent Stories
DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements ..
Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at LUH
Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financial assistance to worker
MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project
Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to conflict-hit Gaza
World blood donor day observed in Sukkur
Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digital economy: Shaza
DC stresses provision of relief to consumers on Eid-ul-Azha
LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon
BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq
Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world
HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop
More Stories From World
-
Pope calls at G7 for ban on 'lethal autonomous weapons'43 seconds ago
-
Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes down illegal cattle markets21 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Health cares for pilgrims during Hajj season34 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister receives phone call from acting Iranian FM34 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Sport Field Monitoring & Crowd Center Ready for pilgrims in Mina58 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia among largest clean energy investors with mega climate change mitigation projects58 minutes ago
-
South African parties strike coalition deal1 hour ago
-
Ukraine fighting 'intense' battles in Donetsk region1 hour ago
-
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops, end NATO bid for peace talks1 hour ago
-
Hard-right Reform UK leapfrogs Tories for first time in poll1 hour ago
-
Media Minister inspects media headquarters at the holy sites1 hour ago
-
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies1 hour ago