Germany and France do not verbally dispute the significance of the Minsk agreements, but in fact indulge Kiev's course of dismantling them, this leads the negotiations to a dead end, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Germany and France do not verbally dispute the significance of the Minsk agreements, but in fact indulge Kiev's course of dismantling them, this leads the negotiations to a dead end, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"In words, our partners in the Normandy Quartet Germany, France do not dispute the significance of the Minsk agreements," Putin said at an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry's board, noting that the Minsk agreements took the form of a norm of international law, and a corresponding decision was made by the UN Security Council.

"But in reality, unfortunately, they indulge the course of the current Kiev leadership to dismantle them, which starts negotiations and the settlement itself, unfortunately, to a dead end," the president added.