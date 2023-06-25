Open Menu

Putin Says Gives Priority Attention To Issues Of Special Military Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, June 25 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he prioritizes the resolution of issues related to the special military operation during his working day.

"Of course, it's my first priority. That's how the day begins and that's how it ends," Putin said in an interview with Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin when asked how much time he devotes to the progress of the special military operation.

Putin also said that he is in constant contact with military-industrial complex enterprises in order to understand what else is needed for the special operation and how to increase efforts in this direction.

"There are conferences, meetings, talks on the phone, discussions about the production, which is being set up, of the military-industrial complex, with the directors of enterprises, with the heads of companies, with those who use these forces and means, these technical means, these armaments.

We talk about their effectiveness, about where and what still needs to be improved and what is lacking. We talk about how, in what ways, at what pace, at what rate we need to increase our efforts," Putin said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

