Putin Says Global Economy Returning To Normal After COVID-19 Pandemic

Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:24 PM

Putin Says Global Economy Returning to Normal After COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Global economy is rebounding after suffering a record drop last year due to the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Positive trends are seen in the global economy as well. Despite the depth of the economic recession last year, which, according to experts, turned out to be the biggest since World War 2, we can say for sure that the global economy is returning to normalcy. Global GDP growth this year is expected to be unusually high," Putin said.

At the same time, the president pointed to the risks of a growing disbalance, as economies of different countries recover from the pandemic at a different pace.

"This is fraught with strengthening disbalance, widening a gap in living standards both within isolated countries and between them. And this sparks grave political, economic and social risks for developing modern interconnected world," Putin added.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.

