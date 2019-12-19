UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Global Security Will Be Shaken If New START Treaty Not Extended

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:46 PM

The global security will be damaged if the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is not extended, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, reiterating Moscow's readiness to extend the pact, which expires in February 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The global security will be damaged if the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is not extended, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, reiterating Moscow's readiness to extend the pact, which expires in February 2021.

"I have already said, I want to repeat it again, until the end of the year we are ready to extend the current New START. Now, if they [the United States] send us by mail tomorrow or we sign and send it to Washington, let them just put a signature, but only if they are ready. So far there is no answer to any of our proposals and if there is no New START, there will be nothing at all in the world that is holding the arms race back and this, in my opinion, is bad," Putin said during his annual end-of-year press conference.

New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. Signed in 2010, the pact stipulates that the number of strategic nuclear missiles launchers must be cut by half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550.

Russia has repeatedly stated its readiness to extend the New START without any preconditions, but the US is yet undecided about the extension.

