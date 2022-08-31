UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Gorbachev's Policy Made Huge Impact On World History

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Putin Says Gorbachev's Policy Made Huge Impact on World History

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev was a politician who made a huge impact on the course of the world history.

Gorbachev died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 after suffering a long illness.

"Please accept our deep condolences on the death of Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev. Mikhail Gorbachev was a politician and statesman who had a huge impact on the course of world history," Putin said in a letter of condolence, published by the Kremlin.

Putin added that Gorbachev understood the necessary of reforms and sought to offer his own solutions to urgent issues.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Died Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors co ..

Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors confirmed

50 minutes ago
 United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Hum ..

United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Humanitarian Assistance for Flood ..

54 minutes ago
 realme's Ultimate 828 Fan Fest Celebration Culmina ..

Realme's Ultimate 828 Fan Fest Celebration Culminates in a Beachside Music Party ..

58 minutes ago
 UN Chief to travel to Pakistan next week for solid ..

UN Chief to travel to Pakistan next week for solidarity visit

2 hours ago
 PM to visit flood-affected KP districts today

PM to visit flood-affected KP districts today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.