(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev was a politician who made a huge impact on the course of the world history.

Gorbachev died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 after suffering a long illness.

"Please accept our deep condolences on the death of Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev. Mikhail Gorbachev was a politician and statesman who had a huge impact on the course of world history," Putin said in a letter of condolence, published by the Kremlin.

Putin added that Gorbachev understood the necessary of reforms and sought to offer his own solutions to urgent issues.