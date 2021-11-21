UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Got Booster Shot Of Sputnik Light Vaccine, Feels Well

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 10:00 PM

Putin Says Got Booster Shot of Sputnik Light Vaccine, Feels Well

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday that he had been revaccinated against COVID-19 with Sputnik Light.

"Today, based on your recommendation and the recommendations of your colleagues, I got one more shot with Sputnik Light.

This is called revaccination," Putin said during a meeting with Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya research center.

The President noted that he was feeling well after the third shot.

Logunov, in turn, said that the effectiveness of the vaccination decreases after six to eight months after the shot and urged people to get the booster dose to maintain the high level of protection against the virus.

