Putin Says Got Second Shot Of Coronavirus Vaccine
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 03:33 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that he got the second shot of a two-phase Russian vaccine against COVID-19.
The Russian leader got the first dose of a two-component vaccine on March 23.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the second injection should be made in approximately three weeks.
"I want to tell you that I have just got the second shot, just before coming to this hall. I hope everything will be fine. I would even say I am confident in it," Putin said at a meeting with the presidium of the Russian Geographical Society.