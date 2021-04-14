Putin Says Got Second Shot of Coronavirus Vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that he got the second shot of a two-phase Russian vaccine against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that he got the second shot of a two-phase Russian vaccine against COVID-19.

The Russian leader got the first dose of a two-component vaccine on March 23.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the second injection should be made in approximately three weeks.

"I want to tell you that I have just got the second shot, just before coming to this hall. I hope everything will be fine. I would even say I am confident in it," Putin said at a meeting with the presidium of the Russian Geographical Society.