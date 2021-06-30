Putin Says Got Vaccinated With Sputnik V

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he was vaccinated against COVID-19 with Sputnik V.

"I made a decision for myself to be vaccinated with Sputnik V," Putin said when asked during the annual Q&A session about which vaccine he was administered.

"I was asked not to tell what vaccine I received, so as not to create some kind of competitive advantage for one vaccine over another.

But I see that there are really a lot of questions. As for the [off-camera vaccination], I don't think it's that important to show such video," Putin said.

The president added that 20 days after receiving the shots, his blood tests showed that he had developed a high number of antibodies.

"There were no side effects, not even a high fever," Putin added.

The president further noted that all four Russian COVID-19 vaccines were safe, and expressed hope that the population would get vaccinated more actively.