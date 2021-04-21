Putin Says Government Tasked With Raising Income Of Citizens Across Russia
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Russian government is tasked with restoring the labor market and the real income of citizens after the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"The labor market and the real income of the citizens will definitely be restored, and we will move on, but this has not happened so far," Putin said in his annual address to the parliament.