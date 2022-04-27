Putin Says Guterres Misled About Humanitarian Corridors in Ukraine, They Are Working

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that the latter had been misled about the allegedly inactive humanitarian corridors, they are working.

"You say that Russia's humanitarian corridors are not operating, Mr. Secretary General, you have been misled. These humanitarian corridors are operating.

With our assistance, over 100,000 people left in Mariupol, 130,000 or 140,000 people left, and they can go wherever they want. Someone wants to go to Russia, someone wants to go to Ukraine ” anywhere, we do not keep them, we provide all kinds of assistance and support. The same can be done by civilians, if they are on the territory of Azovstal ”they can get out and that's it," Putin said.

An example of a civilized attitude towards these people is obvious, Putin stressed and suggested that the UN Secretary General can talk to these people.