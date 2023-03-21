Putin Says Had Chance to Discuss With Xi Current International, Bilateral Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at the talks with China in a narrow format that he already had a chance to discuss with Chinese President Xi Jinping current international and bilateral issues.

