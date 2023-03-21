UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Had Chance To Discuss With Xi Current International, Bilateral Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Putin Says Had Chance to Discuss With Xi Current International, Bilateral Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at the talks with China in a narrow format that he already had a chance to discuss with Chinese President Xi Jinping current international and bilateral issues.

"I welcome all of you in a broader format... Current issues of an international nature and our bilateral relations were also discussed," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in narrow format.

Related Topics

Russia China Vladimir Putin All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance launches Leaders Edge Programm ..

Ministry of Finance launches Leaders Edge Programme 2023-2024

10 minutes ago
 DIFC announces launch of its venture building plat ..

DIFC announces launch of its venture building platform ‘DIFC Launchpad’

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to launch 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Fes ..

Sharjah Chamber to launch 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 tomorrow

25 minutes ago
 ENEC signs MoU with Nuclearelectrica to collaborat ..

ENEC signs MoU with Nuclearelectrica to collaborate on nuclear energy programme ..

25 minutes ago
 Sheraa, Alef Group team up to empower innovative F ..

Sheraa, Alef Group team up to empower innovative F&amp;B startups and SMEs

41 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; Lea ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; League awards during Matchweek 20

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.