Putin Says Had Frank, Useful Discussion on Ukraine With African Countries

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that a frank and useful discussion on Ukraine had been held with African countries the day before.

"A little over a month ago, here in St. Petersburg, we discussed with the leaders and heads of multiple African delegations, including your representative, possible ways of resolving the situation around Ukraine. Yesterday we also had an opportunity to continue the exchange of views with your active participation, Mr. President. In my opinion, we had a very frank and useful discussion," Putin said during a meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Russia and the Republic of the Congo have a fruitful cooperation with each other at the United Nations and other international platforms, Putin noted.

"The Republic of the Congo supports most of the Russian draft resolutions, including those on combating the glorification of Nazism, on not being the first to deploy weapons in space, on information security and so on," Putin said.

The Russian leader added that he would be happy to see the Congolese president at the main naval parade that will take place on Sunday.

