Putin Says Had Good Relations With Ex-Khabarovsk Governor Furgal, Notes Severity of Charge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had good relations with Former Governor of Khabarovsk region Sergey Furgal, who is charged with organizing murders of businessmen.

"As for Sergey Furgal, he is a representative of a well-known party, and the party has supported and still supports him. I had a good relationship with him ... in general, he was loyal to the Federal authorities, and I did not have problems with him ... To my mind, he worked quite good and in general he proved to be a good regional head," Putin said at his annual press conference.

At the same time, the president noted the severity of charges brought against Furgal.

"But the charges brought against him are very serious as a member of an organized crime group, which was also involved in neutralizing competitors in the course of commercial activities.

We talk about killings of of people, not about a theft, fraud or abuse of power. It's about murders, well listen, this is a serious charge," Putin added.

The president however added that he understands those people who are disappointed over Furgal's arrest.

Furgal was detained on July 9 as part of the probe into an organized criminal group involved in the killings of entrepreneurs Yevgeny Zorya and Oleg Bulatov, as well as the attempted murder of Alexander Smolsky in the Khabarovsk Territory and the Amur Region in 2004-2005. A Moscow court arrested him for two months. In November, the Basmanny Court of Moscow extended the pre-trial detention of Furgal until March 9.