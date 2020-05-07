UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Hard To Predict When Russia Can Start Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:39 PM

Putin Says Hard to Predict When Russia Can Start Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions

It is hard to say when Russia will begin lifting coronavirus-linked restrictions, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) It is hard to say when Russia will begin lifting coronavirus-linked restrictions, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"Russia and other countries are preparing or beginning to gradually lift the domestic restrictions.

However, it is very clear for now that it is impossible and simply hard to say how it will be happening. Including, when and what foreign travel will be available to our citizens," Putin said, adding that this depended not only on Russia but the decisions made in other countries as well.

