Putin Says Hard to Tell Human Impact on Climate, Stresses Need to Address Climate Change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was almost impossible to tell what human impact on climate was and stressed the need to make efforts to tackle climate change.

"No one really knows the causes of global climate change. We know that in the history of our planet there were such periods when there was warming and cooling and this may depend on global processes in the universe ... It's very difficult, if at all possible, to tell the extent of human impact on global climate change. But we cannot be inactive either. I agree with my colleagues on this. We must make every effort to ensure that the climate does not change dramatically," Putin said at his annual end-of-year press conference, in response to a question on climate change and Russia joining of the Paris Agreement.

The 2015 Paris Climate Agreement was created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to keep the increase in the average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In late September, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree on the adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement, officially making Russia a party to the deal, which by Russian law has no provisions that require ratification from the legislature.

Putin's annual conference is taking place in Moscow's World Trade Center. About 2,000 media representatives from Russian and abroad were accredited for the event.

The practice of holding a large annual news conference was introduced by the Russian president during his first term in 2001.