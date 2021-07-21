Putin Says Hard to Understand 'Colleagues' Who Slow Down Registration of Russian Vaccines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that it is difficult to understand foreign "colleagues" who slow down the registration of Russian COVID-19 vaccines in their countries.

"Of course, it is difficult to understand many colleagues who still continue to divide the pandemic on 'our, their' [pandemic].

In particular, they slow down the registration of our vaccines, which are absolutely safe and effective," Putin told a government meeting.