Putin Says Has No Reason Not to Believe Lukashenko in Ryanair Emergency Landing Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin told the NBC news broadcaster that he had no reason not to believe what Belausian President Alexander Lukashenko told him about the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk.

"What President Lukashenko told me, I don't have any reason not to believe him," Putin said, calling on the broadcaster to ask the plane's pilot whether he was forced to land in the Belarusian capital.

"Ask the pilot. It's the simplest thing ... Did you ask him if was he forced to land? Because I have not heard or seen an interview with the commander of the aircraft that landed in Minsk. Why not ask him? Why not ask him if he was forced to land? Why don't you ask him? It's actually even odd. Everybody accuses Lukashenko, but the pilot hasn't been asked," Putin said.