Putin Says Has 'nothing Against' Ukraine Joining EU

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Saint Petersburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Russia has "nothing against" Ukraine's possible membership of the European Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday after the European Commission recommended granting Kyiv candidate status of the 27-member bloc.

"We have nothing against it. It's their sovereign decision to join economic unions or not... It's their business, the business of the Ukrainian people," Putin told Russia's annual economic showcase, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

