Putin Says He, Chinese Leader Xi Have Largely Same Views on Addressing World Problems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with China Media Group that he closely and often communicates with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, with whom they have largely common views on solving world problems.

"President Xi Jinping and I have known each other for a long time, as good friends and politicians who hold largely the same views on addressing the world's problems; we maintain close and frequent contact," Putin said in the interview published on the Kremlin website.