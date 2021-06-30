UrduPoint.com
Putin Says He Does Not Consider Ukraine To Be 'Unfriendly' Nation

Wed 30th June 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian Preisdent Vladimir Putin said during his annual Q&A session on Wednesday that he did not consider Ukraine to be an unfriendly nation.

The Russian government approved the list of "foreign states committing unfriendly actions against Russia" in mid-May.

"Why is Ukraine not included in the list of 'unfriendly nations?' Because I do not think the Ukrainian people are unfriendly to us," Putin said.

At the same time, the leader noted that the current Ukrainian government was certainly unfriendly to Russia and slammed Kiev's bill on the rights of the indigenous peoples. Russians are not included in the list of indigenous peoples of Ukraine.

"This will lead to the reduction in the total number of Russians [in Ukraine]. This, you know, is comparable, in terms of negative consequences, with the use of some kind of weapon of mass destruction, this is a serious matter," Putin said.

