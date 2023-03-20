Putin Says He Got Familiar With China's Peace Plan On Ukraine
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 08:55 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that he had carefully studied China's peace plan regarding the situation in Ukraine.
"We have also carefully read your proposals for resolving the crisis in Ukraine," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Kremlin.