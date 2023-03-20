UrduPoint.com

Putin Says He Got Familiar With China's Peace Plan On Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Putin says he got familiar with China's Peace Plan on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that he had carefully studied China's peace plan regarding the situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that he had carefully studied China's peace plan regarding the situation in Ukraine.

"We have also carefully read your proposals for resolving the crisis in Ukraine," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Kremlin.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With ..

Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With Other Partners - Peskov

1 minute ago
 5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform h ..

5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform higher education

2 minutes ago
 850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief ..

850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief package: DC

1 minute ago
 54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

1 minute ago
 Austin, Philippine Counterpart Discuss China, Upco ..

Austin, Philippine Counterpart Discuss China, Upcoming Military Exercise - Penta ..

1 minute ago
 Blinken Offers Pashinyan US Assistance in Armenia- ..

Blinken Offers Pashinyan US Assistance in Armenia-Azerbaijan Discussions - State ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.