Putin Says He Has Trusting Relationship With Xi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he has a relationship of trust with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

"There is no hidden meaning here, indeed, relations between China and the Russian Federation have developed as I described .

.. If you have noticed, President Xi Jinping and I are saying goodbye as friends, we call each other 'friend', and it is that way. We have a very trusting personal relationship, and they help build business relationships," Putin said at his annual press conference.