Putin Says He Intends to Discuss Regional Security With Lukashenko

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that he intended to discuss regional security with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

"We will of course also talk about security issues in the region.

We all understand what I mean. I hope that today and tomorrow we will have another opportunity to discuss all of this," Putin said at a meeting with Lukashenko.

On Friday, Kremlin said that the presidents would meet on July 23 to discuss the development of strategic partnership and integration cooperation.