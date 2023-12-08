Putin says he will run for re-election in 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that he would run for re-election in 2024, allowing the Kremlin leader to extend his decades-long grip on power into the 2030s

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that he would run for re-election in 2024, allowing the Kremlin leader to extend his decades-long grip on power into the 2030s.

The 71-year-old has led Russia since the turn of the century, winning four presidential ballots and briefly serving as prime minister.

The announcement came at a set-piece Kremlin event for army personnel, including those who have fought in the military offensive in Ukraine that Putin ordered in February last year.

"I won't hide it: I've had different thoughts at different times. But this is a time when a decision has to be made," Putin said at the ceremony.

"I will run for the office of president of the Russian Federation."

He was speaking to Lieutenant Colonel Artyom Zhoga, a Russian military officer, who had moments before urged him to run.

"Thanks to your actions, your decisions, we have gained freedom," Zhoga said, adding: "We need you. Russia needs you."

Putin's seemingly off-the-cuff announcement at a ceremony for veterans was unusual but laden with symbolism, political analyst Tatiana Stanovaya said.

"The (military) heroes -- 'fathers of the Donbas' -- want to see Putin as president again," she said.

Putin will not face any major challengers in his bid for a fifth term and is likely to seek as large a mandate as possible in order to conceal domestic discord over the Ukraine conflict, analysts say.

The election will be held over a three-day period from March 15 to 17, a move that Kremlin critics have argued makes guaranteeing transparency more difficult.

Five major parties have been allowed to submit a candidate for the 2024 vote without collecting signatures.

They all support the Kremlin and the offensive in Ukraine.

- 'Love for country' -

The Ukraine offensive has made Putin a pariah among Western leaders and his country has been hit by unprecedented sanctions designed to curb its funding for the conflict.

But while sanctions initially prompted an exodus of Western companies from Russia and turbulence in industry, the economy has proven resilient and Putin's domestic approval ratings have remained high.

Moscow has re-oriented much of its energy exports to Asian clients including China, allowing it to continue pouring money into the offensive, now in its 22nd month.

His re-election bid was immediately hailed by officials.

"His decision today speaks of his love for his country -- his desire to make it strong and prosperous, to protect Russia in the current difficult time of challenges and threats," the speaker of the lower house of Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said.

In a bid to boost turnout at the last presidential election in 2018, which saw Putin win by a landslide in every region, officials portrayed the vote as a pivotal battle against Western values.

The Kremlin appears to be employing the same strategy this time round.