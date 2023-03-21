Putin Says Held Frank Exchange of Views With Xi During Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he held a meaningful and frank exchange of views with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in the Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he held a meaningful and frank exchange of views with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in the Kremlin.

"A very substantive and frank exchange of views was held on the prospects for the further development of Russian-Chinese relations and strengthening coordination on the world stage at the narrow-format talks that just ended," Putin said after the meeting.