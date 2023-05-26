Putin Says Held Phone Conversation With Brazilian President

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he held a telephone conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"It was a conversation with the President of Brazil.

And with his permission, I want to convey to all participants of our meeting today and in general to the entire business community of Russia my best wishes, wishes for success and prosperity in business," Putin said at a meeting with members of Business Russia, which he had to interrupt for an international call.

Russia has very good potential for economic cooperation with Brazil, the president said.

"Brazil is Russia's leading trade and economic partner in Latin America, our trade turnover has dropped slightly due to difficulties in calculations, but overall the potential is very good, and last year it was record-high," Putin said.