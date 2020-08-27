UrduPoint.com
Putin Says His Daughter Developed Vaccine-Induced COVID-19 Antibodies, She Feels Fine

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that his daughter had developed COVID-19 antibodies after receiving the Russian-made vaccine.

"We have passed preclinical and clinical trials on animals, on volunteers.

And it is quite obvious today for our specialists that this vaccine forms a stable immunity, induces antibodies, just like my daughter did, and it [the vaccine] is harmless, thank God, my daughter is feeling well," Putin said during his appearance on Russia-24 news channel.

The president added that on the first day after taking the vaccine, his daughter's temperature rose to 38.4, and on the second day, to slightly "over 37".

"And after the second vaccination, 21 days later, there was also a slight rise in temperature, but everything is fine," Putin noted.

