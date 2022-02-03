Putin Says His Talks With Chinese President Xi Will Focus On Development Of Business Ties
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 04:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an article for the Xinhua news agency that his upcoming talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping would focus on the development of business ties between the two nations.
"The development of business ties will certainly be given special attention," Putin said in the article.