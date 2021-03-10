Putin Says Hopefully Pace of COVID-19 Vaccination in Russia Will Accelerate

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Russia will hopefully go faster, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Russia will hopefully go faster, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Let's hope that the vaccination will go faster, and the situation will really change for the better," the president said during a video conference with members of the government.