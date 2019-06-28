Putin Says Hopes to Discuss New START With Trump in Osaka

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview published on Thursday said he hopes to address the matter of the New START arms reduction treaty with US President Donald Trump at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

"Now the agenda is focused on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New Start).

I hope that I will be able to talk about it with Donald [Trump] if we happen to meet in Osaka," Putin told the Financial Times. "We said that we are ready to hold talks and to extend this treaty between the US and Russia, but we have not seen any relevant initiative from our American partners. They keep silent, while the treaty expires in 2021. If we do not begin talks now, it would be over because there would be no time even for formalities."