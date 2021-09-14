Putin Says Hotbeds of Terrorism Still Remain in Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Hotbeds of terrorism still remain in Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad.

The meeting took place in the Kremlin.

"Unfortunately, there are still hotbeds of resistance on the part of terrorists who not only control some part of the territory, but also continue to terrorize civilians.

Nevertheless, refugees are actively returning to the liberated areas. I saw with my own eyes when I was at your place on your invitation that people are actively restoring their homes, actively working to return to a peaceful life in the full sense of the word," Putin said.