Putin Says Humanitarian Assistance to Syria Should Be Agreed With Damascus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Humanitarian assistance to Syria should be provided with agreement from the authorities of the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"We discussed the post-conflict reconstruction of Syria.

Improving the humanitarian situation in the country and the safe return of refugees ... At the same time, any assistance to Syria should be provided in agreement with the legitimate authorities and extend to all affected territories without any preconditions and politicization," Putin said at a press conference following his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.