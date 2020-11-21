Putin Says Humanity Faced Unprecedented Challenges in 2020 Caused by COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed the G20 summit, saying that humanity faced unprecedented challenges in 2020 triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The scale of the problems, which humanity faced in 2020, is indeed unprecedented.

The coronavirus pandemic, global lockdown and frozen economic activity triggered a compound economic crisis, which the modern world has not probably seen since the Great Depression," Putin said on Saturday.